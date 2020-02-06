Moi condolence book opened at Nyayo House

A condolence book has been opened at Nyayo House, Nairobi for those wishing to pay their respects to former President Daniel Toroitch arap Moi who died on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi Hospital.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega, who was the first to sign the book, said it will be available from Wednesday February 5 to 12th when the former president will be laid to rest.

He said the condolence book placed at the main entrance of the building will be availed daily during working hours for civil servants and residents of Nairobi region.

“I welcome all Nairobi residents to visit the region headquarters at Nyayo House and other Ministry headquarters where condolence books have been availed to sign their messages,” said Njega.

In a message sent on behalf of Nairobi region, National Government Administration and public servants, the Regional Commissioner expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of former President Moi and the Kenyan public at large following the demise of the second President of the nation.

Condolences received from various leaders from Kenya and across the globe have eulogised Moi as an African icon, statesman and patriot who sacrificed his entire life to serve the country, which he loved and cared for dearly.

The leaders said he will be remembered for his great efforts towards consolidating peace and tranquillity within the Horn of Africa and strengthening the East African Community relationship.

In Moi’s honour, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the nation will observe a period of national mourning from yesterday until the former head of state and Kenya’s second President is buried.