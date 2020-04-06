MOH warns Kenyans about fake CAS Mwangangi Twitter account

The Ministry of Health has dismissed a Twitter account purporting to belong to Health CAS ,Dr Mercy Mwangangi, terming it fake.

Through its official Twitter handle, MOH the Ministry said it had reported the impersonator of Dr Mwangangi to Twitter for action.

The CAS, the Health Ministry said, is not yet on Twitter platform.

“BEWARE, Ministry of Health wishes to place it on record, The Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi is NOT on @Twitter. We have reported @DrMMwangangi for impersonation. For #COVID19 @MOH_Kenya,” twitted Ministry of Health.

The account appears to have already been taken down by Twitter as it no longer exists. Here is how Kenyans to the message from MOH:

Doesn’t matter, all we want is nothing but the truth, Twitter or not let the asses flow systematically #Covid_19 #lockdown #CoronavirusPandemic #uhurumustgo — Slim (@plinguli) April 5, 2020

why cant she join twitter is free — ImpracticalJoker (@Wakiliwamaskini) April 5, 2020

Why cant she be on twitter. We want her here. — Victor Ochieng (@viktaochi) April 5, 2020

There are a Thousand and One impersonating Cs Mutahi Kagwe I can’t believe this was a Parody;It was Tweeting so Well,so Professional You guys mngetengeneza Accounts zao immediately after the first Case of Corona and have them Verified.Hii mbio ya kureport Parodies hamtawezana — Hezbon Mureithi® (@HezMureithi) April 5, 2020

If this youth is not on #KOT #KOTLoyals how on earth are you going to reach the youths to fight covid-19 kweli mtawezana#KomeshaCorona #coronavirusInkenya

#UtawezanaChallenge — KamauD (@kamuiri) April 5, 2020

Give us a reason why she is not in twitter — NAIROBI (@Raphaelombati2) April 5, 2020