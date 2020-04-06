Join our Telegram Channel
MOH warns Kenyans about fake CAS Mwangangi Twitter account

By Sylvania Ambani April 6th, 2020 1 min read

The Ministry of Health has dismissed a Twitter account purporting to belong to Health CAS ,Dr Mercy Mwangangi, terming it fake.

Through its official Twitter handle, MOH the Ministry said it had reported the impersonator of Dr Mwangangi to Twitter for action.

The CAS, the Health Ministry said, is not yet on Twitter platform.

“BEWARE, Ministry of Health wishes to place it on record, The Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi is NOT on @Twitter. We have reported @DrMMwangangi for impersonation. For #COVID19 @MOH_Kenya,” twitted Ministry of Health.

The account appears to have already been taken down by Twitter as it no longer exists. Here is how Kenyans to the message from MOH:

