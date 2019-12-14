Modern Coast to start refunding passengers for cancelled bookings from Monday

Modern Coast Express Limited bus company is set to start refunding commuters who had booked travel with their buses from Monday December 16.

This is after hundreds of passengers were left stranded following the suspension of the company’s operating license by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The affected passengers will be refunded via Mpesa mobile payment platform through the phone numbers quoted on their tickets.

“For those already booked to travel with us, we sincerely apologise for this and a refund of the same will be initiated from Monday 16th December 2019. All affected passengers will be refunded via Mpesa to number quoted on their ticket from Monday,” tweeted Modern Coast Express.

The company made the announcement as it indicated that it would submit all its Modern Coast buses for inspection by NTSA with their drivers also set to undergo a refresher training course on road safety.

“In line with our commitment to full compliance of safety regulations, we have agreed to submit all our buses for inspection by NTSA starting tomorrow. We have arrangement for all our drivers to be available for a refresher training course on road safely facilitated by NTSA.

“We sincerely apologise to all affected passengers for the inconvenience caused to their travel plans as work on having our license reinstated. We will issue a complete statement once then investigations have been completed, we will keep you updated on any further developments,” said Modern Coast.

On Thursday, seven people died as 60 others were injured after two Modern Coast buses collided at Kiongwani in Makueni County.

One of the buses involved in the accident was heading to Malaba from Mombasa while the other one was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa when they collided.