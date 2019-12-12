Modern Coast Bus services suspended following grisly road accident

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the license of Modern Coast Bus Express Limited following a Thursday morning accident involving two of their buses along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The accident which happened on Thursday at 2.40am left seven people dead and 60 others injured after the two buses collided in Kiongwani in Makueni County.

One of the buses in the accident was heading to Mombasa to Malaba while the other one was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa.

In a statement from the Director General of NTSA Mr George Njao, the authority said it has been monitoring the operations of the bus service following reports of several near fatal crashes in the recent days.

“Over the last couple of days, the authority has been monitoring the operations of Modern Coast Bus Express Limited following reports of several near fatal crashes,” NTSA said in the statement.

SAFETY STANDARDS

NTSA further said it has launched investigations into the safety standards and operations of the 88 buses belonging to Modern Coast.

“Following the early Thursday morning crash involving two of their buses, the authority has with immediate effect suspended the company’s operator’s licence and initiated a thorough investigation into its safety standards and operations,” NTSA said.

NTSA has also deactivated the company’s access to the NTSA portal to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as investigations continue.

The National Police Service has also been advised to impound any of their vehicles that will be found violating the suspension.