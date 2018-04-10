PHOTO | FILE

A mob killed a teenager accused of defiling a 12-year-old girl before strangling her using his school tie in Murang’a.

Irate residents of Gituto village in Kiharu on Monday evening stoned Duncan Wakahiu, 17, to death before setting his body alight.

He was hunted and cornered after the girl’s lifeless body was found in his room following a search that lasted for hours.

WENT MISSING

The girl’s grandmother on Tuesday said her grandchild went missing after she was sent to a local shop by the sister.

Reports indicate the minor met Duncan who lured her into his house, claiming he wanted her help in loading “some stuff”.

The minor, a Standard Five pupil, granted the request and followed the Form One student at Gituto Secondary School to his house.

The rape victim, the grandmother claimed, went to her alleged abuser’s house in the company of some other children.

“(On arrival), the student (Duncan) then asked other children to leave, saying he would ensure she (the girl) gets home,” the grandmother said.

This did not happen and the minor’s sister started looking for her on returning home from work.

TIP-OFF

She got a tip-off from the children that her sister was in Duncan’s house.

Together with her grandmother and other villagers, she proceeded to the man’s house and found the door locked with a padlock.

Duncan’s father was forced to open the door, according to the old woman.

The girl’s lifeless body was found on the floor and Duncan was missing.

Irate villagers then launched a manhunt for the suspect who was found at a construction site where he works as a casual labourer.

Asked where the minor was, witnesses told the Nation that he responded that he had seen her but she returned home.

STONED TO DEATH

Unconvinced and aware that she was dead, the mob stoned him to death.

Confirming the incident, Kahuro police chief David Kandie said the man was burnt beyond recognition.

“We have launched investigations to establish the chronology of events and if anyone is found culpable he or she will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.



