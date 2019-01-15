MKU student found dead in hostel amid denials of suicide





Mt Kenya University student was found dead in his hostel room at the main campus in Thika on Sunday morning.

Students and workers told the Nation that Mr Elias Nduku returned to his room after a rugby practice session on Saturday evening.

The body was found by a janitor the following day around 7.30am.

It was later taken to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

MKU Students Union president Kelvin Theuri disputed reports that Mr Nduku had either committed suicide or been murdered.

He said the student’s family and room mates had confirmed that he was epileptic.

Mr Theuri said Mr Nduku was alone at the time of his death.

His room mates had not resumed studies after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“He was a member of the rugby team and had been practising since last week. After the practice on Saturday, he went to his room where he was found dead in the morning,” the student leader told the Nation.

Mr Theuri said a post mortem would be conducted on Mr Nduku’s body on Tuesday.

Thika OCPD Paul Karobia also doubted the suicide and murder theories.

“We have been told that he was epileptic and that he was alone at the time of his death. But even with such information, we must conduct investigations,” Mr Karobia told reporters.