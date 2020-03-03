MKU fourth-year student jumps to his death from multi-storey building

A fourth-year student at Mount Kenya University (MKU) on Monday committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a multi-storey building at the institution.

The male Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Rural Development student sustained serious head and leg injuries after jumping from Chancellor’s Tower at the university’s main campus in Thika, area Deputy OCPD Daniel Kitavi has confirmed.

He was rushed to Thika Level V Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased’s body was transferred to General Kago Funeral home.

It was not immediately established why the student took his own life, but preliminary investigations showed he may have been battling depression.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident.