Missing: Police looking for city businessman after car found abandoned in Juja

Detectives are searching for a 38-year-old Nairobi businessman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Dafton Mwitiki was last seen near his place of work at Galana Plaza in Kilimani on Wednesday before he disappeared without a trace.

Efforts to track him down led his family, friends, and detectives to Oakland Estate in Juja where his Land Rover Discovery was found abandoned.

Mwitiki, who manages a tour company, was reported missing by his family at the Kilimani police station.

According to Juja Police boss Dorothy Migarusha, police were informed about the abandoned vehicle by members of the public who found the vehicle with all its doors wide open.

Detectives have been combing the area and its environs using sniffer dogs to no avail.

Mwitiki became famous during the DusitD2 attack in 2019, after his picture with Starehe politician and city businessman Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.