Missing Amref-Kenya nurse found in ICU after disappearing at Tena Estate

Ms Margaret Kilelu, who was reported missing, has been found at the Coast Provincial General Hospital in Mombasa on February 25, 2019. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

An Amref-Kenya nurse who disappeared from her house in Nairobi has been found in Mombasa, where she is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH).

Her family said a Good Samaritan found her near a petrol station in Bamburi and reported the incident to the Kadzandani Police Station.

Before Ms Margaret Kilelu’s disappearance, the family said that she had been hospitalised at Kenyatta National Hospital with a depression-related illness.

She disappeared on Thursday at Tena Estate in Nairobi.

The family says they are still piecing together details to establish how she travelled to the Coast from Nairobi.

“According to information from the hospital …she was brought on Saturday morning by police officers. This after the Good Samaritan reported the matter to them,” said Mr Chrispin Chombo, the nurse’s brother.

In an interview with the Nation outside the Mombasa hospital, Mr Chombo said the family was alerted on Sunday.

“When we got here we found her unconscious and we took her to Jocham Hospital for scanning where she was found to be okay. [Then we returned] her to CPGH,” said Mr Chombo.