Camp Mulla’s Miss Karun shares pictures of her all grown son





Former Camp Mulla’s singer Miss Karun has shared adorable pictures of her son looking all grown up.

Karun returned home in 2017 from Boston, where she had been studying.

She at the same time broke the news of her pregnancy which was at an advanced stage.

She gave birth to her son in March, without giving any details of the identity of the boy’s father.

“Motherhood is such a journey!! I’m so happy Prince chose me. Since the very beginning I knew you chose me. And the more I get to know you, the more I see why,” she captioned one of the photos she posted on Instagram.

Camp Mulla which was made up of Thee Mc Africa (previously known as The Taio Tripper), Shappaman, Marcus and Miss Karun split in 2013 an unexpected move which shocked their fans.