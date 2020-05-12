Ministry of Health team off to Namanga to monitor cross-border infections

The Ministry of Health has sent a high-level delegation to Kajiado County following increased cases of coronavirus in the region.

The team led by Acting Director-General at the Ministry of Health Dr Patrick Amoth will visit Namanga border to check the measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman, the visit by the delegation was prompted by the rising number of the coronavirus infections at the Namanga border point where 14 cases were recorded on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 715 people had tested positive to coronavirus while the number of fatalities in the country rose to 36.

“We appreciate the great importance of surveillance at our borders, in this war against the coronavirus disease. The security forces are doing the best they can to man these borders and to control movement there, but of course people still use some of these porous borders,” the CAS said.

The visit comes at a time when the government has introduced mass testing at identified hotspots.