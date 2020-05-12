Ministry of Foreign Affairs donates PPEs to Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has donated an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health to recognise frontline healthcare workers as the world marks International Nurses’ Day.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Kamau Macharia on Tuesday handed over the consignment to Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman at Afya House.

SHOW SOLIDARITY

These included 300,000 pairs of protective gloves. 170,000 pairs of medical shoes. 300 pieces of overall medical gowns and 1,500 pairs of goggles to protect the eyes.

“We as the Ministry of Foreign affairs we have come to show our solidarity and our support not only with the nursing profession but also to the Ministry of Health,” Macharia said.

“Those of us the Ministry of Foreign affairs are aware that this is a global pandemic and we admire the early steps taken by the government, which they took with determination and commitment,” Ambassador Macharia said.

WELL-WISHERS

Other additional items received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from well-wishers in China through the Kenyan embassy in Beijing include 6,095 respirators, isolation gowns 500 pieces, surgical face masks 3,000 pieces, surgical protective suits 500 pieces, thermometers 30 pieces and the normal face masks 85,000.

“We are also very pleased because our embassy in Beijing has been receiving donations from private companies and firms in China,” Macharia said.