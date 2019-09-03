Millions of fake foreign currency found abandoned along busy city road – VIDEO

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations into an incident where millions of fake foreign currency were found dumped by the roadside along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

A box containing fake US dollars and Euros was on Monday reportedly abandoned near Coptic Hospital by unknown people.

According to the police, the money of unknown amount, were in different stages of manufacturing.

Police were alerted of the incident after members of the public using the feeder road spotted some of the fake cash which had been splashed by the roadside.

Officers from Kilimani Police Station rushed to scene to collect the box and after analysis, they established that the currency was made of fake papers with part of it in the final stage of formation.

Police also found 15 liters of washing chemicals in powder form.

NO ARRESTS

Kilimani Police Commander Lucas Ogara said that they are yet to arrest anyone in connection to the incident but that investigation have commenced.

“Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made so far to enable us know the motive,” he said.

In May, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested nine people in Nairobi and recovered millions in fake United States Dollars in the same area.

The nine included seven foreign nationals from the DR Congo, Rwanda and Uganda.