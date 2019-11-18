Military officer in murder case to spend 21 more days in police custody – VIDEO

Major Peter Mugure, the Kenya Defence Forces Officer who is suspected of murdering his estranged wife and two children will spend 21 more days in police custody, a Nanyuki court ruled on Monday.

Nanyuki chief magistrate Lucy Mutai made the ruling after the prosecution team requested for more days to finalize investigations into the murder of Joyce Syombua, 31, and her two children Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5.

BODIES EXHUMED

Central Region Senior Assistant Director of Prosecution, Peter Mailanyi, argued that if released on bond the suspect might interfere with investigations since he is a senior military officer.

“The first accused to be held at Nanyuki Police station for 21 days and that the second accused shall be held at Narumoru Police Station for 21 days.” Said the Magistrate.

Major Mugure appeared in court on Monday alongside his co-accused, casual labourer, Collins Pamba.

According to the magistrate, the 21 days will allow police time to finalize their investigations.

The case will be mentioned again on December 9, 2019 where both the accused are expected back at the court.

Pamba, a 21-year-old casual labourer at the senior officers’ mess in the Laikipia Airbase is alleged to have aided the military officer, who is the prime suspect in the case, in burying the bodies of the three late in the night.

REPORTED MISSING

On Saturday, Pamba led the detectives to Thingithu area where he pointed out the exact spot where the bodies were exhumed.

The three victims were reported missing on October 27 after spending two days at Major Mugure’s home.

They had arrived at the Laikipia Airbase Barracks on October 25 where they were staying with the military officer.

Detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday visited the scene and cordoned off the area as they took over the investigations.

The detectives started their work at the County Referral Hospital mortuary before proceeding to Makaburini in Thingithu ward, Nanyuki town.

They collected samples from the scene which are expected to be subjected to forensic analysis.

The postmortem on the three bodies are expected to be conducted on Tuesday by a Government pathologist.