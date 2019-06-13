Militants blown off by explosive they were planting in Boni forest

Some of the items which were recovered from scene of an incident in which three militants were blown away by an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDS) they were planting in Boni Forest, Lamu County. PHOTO | COURTESY

Some of the items which were recovered from scene of an incident in which three militants were blown away by an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDS) they were planting in Boni Forest, Lamu County. PHOTO | COURTESY





Three militants were reportedly killed early on Thursday morning in Boni Forest in Lamu County after an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDS) they were planting blew off.

According to sources, who spoke to Nairobi News, the incident happened between 0030 hrs and 0200 hrs at Kwa Omollo along Bodhai-Baragoni road.

Bodies parts of two of the victims found strewn all over the scene of the incident, while the third one was found buried in the bush about 500m away.

Three loaded AK 47 magazines, 12 loose rounds and magazine pouch were also recovered at the scene.

KILLED

Currently, security agencies are on the ground patrolling the area.

It is not yet clear how many militants were in the forest during the incident.

In August last year, five Kenyan soldiers were killed and six others wounded after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Kwa Omolo area, Boni Forest Lamu County.

According to witnesses, the Kenya Defense Force lorry was moving from Baragoni towards Bodhei area when the incident happened.