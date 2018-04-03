Lawyer Miguna Miguna under detention at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before he was deported from Kenya. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa has cleared the air on the condition of the facility where lawyer Miguna Miguna was detained at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Mr Kihalangwa told MPs on Tuesday that Miguna was held in a “comfortable” room during his detention at the airport as opposed to pictures circulating on social media that suggested otherwise.

He explained that Dr Miguna was placed in a self-contained room, with a bed, a mattress and beddings, as opposed to Miguna’s claims that he was kept in a ‘filthy toilet’.

“I want to assure the honorable members that it is very unfortunate that the only photograph that was shown where Dr Miguna was staying was the toilet. But that is a self-contained room, with a bed and mattress and beddings,” said Mr Kihalangwa.

He added: “The only part that they thought was sensitive to be shown was the toilet and in any case you all saw that that was a very clean washroom.”

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who was seated next to him, briefly chuckled to Mr Kihalangwa remarks.

Earlier, Dr Matiang’i told MPs that Miguna was an undocumented, unidentified person and was returned to his last port of call – Dubai International Airport.

"Miguna was in a self-contained room with a bed and a toilet at JKIA" #MigunaMiguna pic.twitter.com/RsjbnqaKs9 — Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) April 3, 2018





