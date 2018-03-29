Dr Miguna Miguna in a Dubai hospital on March 29, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Lawyer Miguna Miguna is currently receiving medical treatment in a Dubai hospital after a night of drama at Jomo Kenyatta International Hospital (JKIA).

Dr Miguna had claimed that he was assaulted and drugged at JKIA before being deported to Dubai.

Sources told the Nairobi News that Mr Miguna was rushed to the hospital after the intervention of the Canadian Embassy in United Arab Emirates.

Photos shared on social media on Thursday mid-morning showed the fiery lawyer in a hospital. The photos were seemingly taken by Miguna himself

Dr Miguna arrived in Dubai on Thursday Morning aboard the Fly Emirates flight EK 722.

In a series of pictures and videos shared by Miguna on his social media platforms, he said that he was dragged, assaulted and drugged.

The pictures shared by him reveal a worn out, battered Miguna.

Mr Miguna refuses to take a second flight that will take him to London saying that the only flight he was going to take is the one taking him back to Nairobi.

