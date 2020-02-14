Miguna shares rare photo of wife, daughters as he celebrates his 20th wedding anniversary

Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna on Thursday shared a rare photo of his wife and daughters for the first time on social media, a move that has left Kenyans online unable to hide their amazement.

Miguna, who has kept his family off the public eye for years, posted on Facebook a photo he took with his wife Jane and their three girls as the couple celebrated their 20th marriage anniversary.

“As crooks were sending Moi to Hell, my lovely wife, the girls and I celebrated our 20th Anniversary of Marriage, Revolutionary Love, Affection and Focus. Nyar Gem pod ber ka dhahabu! No matter what the despots and conmen do, we are focused like laser beams! Viva!” Miguna captioned the photo.

A few weeks ago, the lawyer was forced to return to Canada following his failed trip to Kenya. This was after international airlines refused to fly him from Europe after the Kenya government allegedly issued a red alert against him.

Miguna was prevented from boarding a Nairobi-bound Lufthansa flight in Germany and later ejected from an Air France aircraft shortly after boarding.

The Kenyan-Canadian flew back to Toronto after spending about a week in Germany trying to get a flight to Nairobi.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said then that he would only be allowed back ino the country when he acquires a Kenyan passport from any Kenyan mission abroad, a position Miguna has opposed and questioned.