LEFT: Lawyer Miguna Miguna. RIGHT: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTOS | FILE

Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna remains unmoved after the Nairobi County Assembly rejected his nomination to the vacant deputy governor position.

Dr Miguna said he had never asked to be considered for the position and neither was he consulted.

Since his nomination for the position by Governor Mike Sonko, Miguna has maintained that thejob offer was a distraction and propaganda.

County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi rejected the nomination on grounds that a state officer should not hold dual citizenship.

In his response on Twitter, Miguna’s first reaction was to respond to an angry fan who termed Ms Elachi as ignorant.

Miguna tweeted; “Comrade @JerotichSeii, Elachi isn’t ignorant. The choreographed malicious distractions are and have been deliberate from the beginning. The despots know that I’m a Kenyan citizen by birth and I never lost it. They haven’t tabled any credible evidence that I lost my citizenship.”

He went on to reiterate that he never asked to be considered for the deputy governor’s job.

In 2017 the @IEBCKenya cleared me for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. I don't belong to any political outfit except the #NRMKe. I was a Kenyan registered voter in 2007, 2013 and 2017. I never applied for nor considered to be @MikeSonko's deputy. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 12, 2018

Governor Sonko has since accepted the decision of the county assembly to reject his nominee and has stated that he shall forward the name of another suitable candidate.