Miguna offers to swear in Trump as ‘People’s President’

Nasa leader Raila Odinga, flanked by lawyers Miguna Miguna, TJ Kajwang and James Orengo during the swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park. PHOTO | FILE

Nasa leader Raila Odinga, flanked by lawyers Miguna Miguna, TJ Kajwang and James Orengo during the swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park. PHOTO | FILE





Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna has offered to swear in US President Donald Trump as the ‘People’s President’.

His tweet followed a request by a section of Kenyans on Twitter, urging him to swear in Trump, who threatened to move to the Supreme Court to contest the ongoing counting of votes in the US.

Miguna went on to tag Trump on his tweet and offered him his pro bono services.

According to the controversial Kenyan lawyer, his move followed requests by millions of Kenyans who wanted Trump to be sworn as the ‘People’s President.’

“@realDonaldTrump: I am an experienced Barrister & Solicitor in Ontario, Canada. I have received instructions from millions of Kenyans asking me to swear you in as “The People’s President.” Please get in touch so that we can discuss my fees and other incidentals,” Miguna’s tweet read.

To Mr. @realDonaldTrump: I am an experienced Barrister & Solicitor in Ontario, Canada. I have received instructions from millions of Kenyans asking me to swear you in as "The People's President." Please get in touch so that we can discuss my fees and other incidentals. MM — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 4, 2020

On Wednesday morning, Trump accused Democratic candidate Joe Biden of election fraud, and threstened to move to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

“This is a fraud, an embarrassment to our country, frankly, we did win this election. For the good of this nation, we want the law to be used properly. We shall go to the Supreme Court and all voting shall stop,” Trump said.

His statement caught the attention of Kenyans on Twitter who advised him to look for Miguna who in 2018 swore in ODM leader Raila Odinga as the “People’s President” in a mock swearing in at Uhuru Park.

The swearing in came three months after President Uhuru Kenyatta won a further five-year term in a controversial election rerun.

The opposition boycotted the poll, saying it was not free or fair.

Here is what a few Kenyans had to say about Miguna’s advice to Trump:

Donald Trump should just allow Miguna Miguna into the United States of America to illegally swear him in as the People's president 😅!

#USAElections2020 pic.twitter.com/Crcwcl7xxj — Wakili Mogire Zachariah (@KiongosApeweKit) November 4, 2020

Miguna Miguna preparing to swear in Trump as the people's president… 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/Vq1hHQMbfR — #AlaoJaji #ElonMosque #EndPoliceBrutality (@javamylove) November 4, 2020

Raila: There is a guy in Canada, he can swear you in as the people’s president.

Trump: His name please?

Raila: Miguna Miguna. Never disappoint. pic.twitter.com/D7TFwkzYhS — Yaba James (@JubaneseBoy) November 4, 2020