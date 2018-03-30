Dr Miguna Miguna in a Dubai hospital on March 29, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Besieged Nasa activist Miguna Miguna now claims that he has been abandoned by the opposition since his tribulations started earlier in the week.

Dr Miguna also called out Mombasa governor Hassan Joho for claiming that he had visited him at a hospital in Dubai.

“I have read reports that Governor Joho and other ODM members of parliament had visited me here today,” he said.

On Thursday, Mr Joho’s spokesperson said the governor would visit Dr Miguna to offer him moral support.

“Governor Joho is in Dubai. He is going to see Mr Miguna who was taken ill at a hospital within Dubai airport. Be patient pictures and details will be shared shortly once we get them,” Mr Richard Chacha told Nairobi News on phone.

But the lawyer, who was violently deported to Dubai early Thursday morning, said this was a lie.

“That’s a blatant falsehood. I have neither seen nor received a call from any ODM leader since I was violently assaulted, drugged and dumped here,” he said.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has been unusually mum on the events.