He maybe ‘unwanted’ by the government of the country of his birth, but self-declared NRM general Miguna Miguna is slowly becoming a public sensation in Nairobi.

A photo has emerged online of a matatu bearing the image of Miguna Miguna on its rear window, which could soon be rocking the streets of Nairobi, just days after the firebrand lawyer was deported.

The photo of the matatu in what appears to be a body work garage, complete with Miguna’s famous “Come baby, come” tag line, has been shared on a popular Matatu culture Facebook page.

72HOUR ORDEAL

Miguna’s arrival in the country early this week, his denied entry, his prolonged detention at JKIA and eventual deportation to Dubai has now been on the news the entire week.

In what reads like a script from Hollywood, upon arrival in Nairobi on Monday afternoon, the government made a failed attempt at deporting a kicking and screaming Miguna that night.

Thereafter his 72hour ordeal slowly played itself out inside a ‘tiny and stuffy’ toilet at the airport until Wednesday night when he was forcefully put on a flight to Dubai.

Miguna, who is still marooned at Dubai, has been recounting his ordeal online. Which explains all the interest he’s been getting on the mainstream and social media.



