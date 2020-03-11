Miguna Miguna: GoK has barred me from sending money to my relatives

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has sensationally claimed that the Kenyan government has barred him and his ‘close associates’ from sending money to the country. He also can’t receive money from Kenya, he claims.

“They have blocked me and close associates from all electronic money transfer systems in Kenya,” Miguna claimed via Twitter. He said he has been getting the error message: “Temg (318)”.

“(But) I wish to underline this to patriots, freedom fighters and revolutionaries; Miguna Miguna will never surrender. I will never be bribed, coerced or threatened into submission,” he added.

But the government appeared to play down these claims, with spokesperson Cyrus Oguna instead advising the fiery politician to channel his grievances to the Kenya High Commission.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Oguna could not confirm whether indeed Miguna had been barred from making financial transactions.

“As a government, we will not respond to all claims made on social media,” Oguna said.

“I think he is in Canada and there is a Kenyan Embassy there. If he is a Kenyan and he needs help, he should forward his complaints to that office.”

The stand-off between Miguna and the government has also forced him to miss his father in law’s burial in early 2020.