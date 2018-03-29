Lawyer Miguna Miguna under detention at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before he was deported from Kenya. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement ‘General’ Miguna Miguna landed in Dubai on Thursday morning and has refused to leave the international airport.

The firebrand lawyer left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard Emirates Flight EK 722.

In a video recording posted by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who appeared to have boarded the same flight with the fiery lawyer, Dr Miguna is seen arguing with a security officer telling him to “kill” him if he wants.

“Do whatever you want to do, kill me if you want, I don’t fear death…so do whatever you want,” Dr Miguna is heard saying while seated at the airport’s arrival bay with his luggage.

The airport officer is heard offering a wheel chair to ferry Dr Miguna to the security office.

This is the second time in slightly over month that he has been deported from Kenya after the government stripped him of his Kenyan citizenship.

Upon landing at Dubai International Airport, Miguna took to his Facebook page and accused the government of drugging him at JKIA.

“I was dragged, assaulted, drugged and forcefully flown to Dubai,” deposted.

He added that he woke up and found himself in Dubai and that he was being forced to fly to London.

“The despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I’m sick. I need medical treatment.”

He added: “I’m sick. My ribs and body is hurting all over. This is a travesty of justice! I need medical treatment. I need urgent help here.”

Dr Miguna accused an officer he only identified as Mr Njihia for “threatening” him and remained adamant that he would not leave the airport.

“I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else!”

The government deported Miguna after holding him at JKIA for three days despite three court orders that ordered for his release.

In another post, Moses Kuria shared a picture of Miguna inside the plane as he took his luggage out of the upper cabin.

Hours before deportation, Miguna’s lawyers James Orengo, Nelson Havi, Julie Soweto and Cliff Ombeta were roughed up and ejected from JKIA when they tried to serve immigration officials with court orders.

Justice George Odunga had on Wednesday convicted Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, and former Director of Immigration (now Interior PS) Gordon Kihalangwa for defying consecutive court summons.

