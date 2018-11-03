Must Read

Miguna in rare praise of Sonko as he tackles Raila

November 3, 2018 11:30 am
LEFT: Lawyer Miguna Miguna. RIGHT: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has for once extended praise to his rival Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Taking to his Twitter page, Miguna lauded Governor Sonko for ‘extending a helping hand’ to sickly former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.

Miguna however blasted Nasa leader Raila Odinga for doing nothing to aid Conjestina who is in dire need of medical attention.

Miguna’s sentiments on Sonko marks a climb down from his fierce criticism against the Governor.

During the 2017 elections campaign, Miguna, who was one of Sonko’s opponents for Nairobi’s gubernatorial seat, often described Sonko using libelous terms, stating that he was ‘unfit’ to lead Nairobi.

Sonko would later respond by nominating Miguna as his deputy following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe. The nomination was shot down by the Nairobi County Assembly.

