Miguna: I will liberate Nairobi from cartels





Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has called on all his supporters to come out in large numbers and help him liberate the country’s capital after he got the nod to vie to be the next Nairobi governor.

The fiery lawyer spoke hours after the Thirdway Alliance political party unveiled him as the party’s candidate for the Nairobi governor by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

Miguna expressed his gratitude to the party for nominating him to fly the party’s flag in the upcoming gubernatorial contest.

Miguna said there was a need to stand united as patriots, comrades, and freedom fighters to liberate the capital from cartels and tyrants.

“Let’s mobilise and organise like no other time. The time is now. Nairobi must be liberated. Viva!” he said via a video shared across social media.

Adding; “The cartels and their surrogates are trembling already, but the majestic people of Nairobi are happy and ready with their voters’ cards. We are going to transform Nairobi into a first-class county and city.”

The controversial lawyer who was deported to Canada after participating in the mock-swearing in of Raila Odinga in 2018, also spoke during an interview with Diaspora TV.

Miguna last week declared interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

In a series of tweets, Miguna said he’d decided to run in the upcoming mini poll after getting legal advice from Waikwa Wanyoike, a constitutional lawyer and co-founder of Katiba Institute.

Miguna gave power of attorney to party chair Miruru Waweru to act on his behalf and process his nomination papers.

“Immediately the seat became vacant, we have been consulting and today (yesterday) we had a meeting with IEBC so they can give us the go-ahead to present papers. We are ready anytime for the nomination,” said Thirdway Alliance secretary-general Fredrick Okango.

The fiery Miguna was once nominated by Sonko to be his deputy in 2018 after Polycarp Igathe’s resignation but the Nairobi County Assembly rejected him over his dual nationality.

He had vied for the same seat during the 2017 general election as an independent candidate and emerged fourth with 10,308 votes behind Sonko, Evans Kidero and Peter Kenneth.

Miguna was dramatically deported in February 2018 after the mock swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’, where he played a role in administering the oath.

He was exiled by the State over his role in the inauguration and his attempts to return to the country have proved futile even as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga now enjoy friendship after their much-publicized handshake that gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Miguna who lives in Canada where he is also a citizen appealed to volunteers to back his campaign machinery.

Last week the poll agency said it will publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the dates of the party primaries within seven days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

Campaigns for the upcoming elections will begin on January 18 and end on February 15, 2021.