Miguna at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam en route to Canada after his deportation PHOTO|COURTESY

National Resistance Movement self-declared ‘general’ Miguna Miguna claims that British authorities blocked him from entering the United Kingdom when he arrived at Heathrow International Airport in London on Thursday.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Africa on Friday, Miguna also claimed that he was stopped at the airport by police on claims of being a terrorist.

According to the firebrand lawyer, Kenyan authorities had communicated with their British counterparts to stop him from entering London for his global tour to sell NRM.

“In fact yesterday, they even communicated to the British authorities to stop me at Heathrow International Airport and they actually did,” said Miguna.

TERRORISM

“The Special Branch came to me and gave me a document which they called schedule 7 terrorism act 2000 1930-1940 telling me that the Kenyan authorities told them am a terrorist,” Miguna said.

He was, however, later allowed entry after being held for several hours at the airport. He proceeded to deliver a public lecture to his supporters at Oxford University.

At the same time, Miguna has further claimed that various government agencies have so far refused to obey and comply with the various court orders requiring them to return or reissuance his with a valid Kenyan passport, undertake to and facilitate his return to Kenya as a Kenyan citizen by birth and guarantee his personal safety and security upon and after his return to and stay in Kenya.

He also faulted the government for failure to obey court orders requiring them and to allow and facilitate him access by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights, his advocates and family members at the airport before he reaches the Immigration and Customs desks at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon his return to Kenya.

Miguna is scheduled to arrive at JKIA on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 2:30pm aboard Emirates EK19 via Dubai.