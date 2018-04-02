Miguna Miguna poses for a photo with a senior Dubai government official at the Dubai Airport. Dr Miguna gave his name as Sheikh Khalid. PHOTO | COURTESY/FACEBOOK

Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally left Dubai for Canada.

This is according to senior sources in the Ministry of Interior, who spoke to Nairobi News Monday morning.

The ministry officials said the self-declared ‘general’ of the proscribed National Resistance Movement left the DXB Airport in the United Arab Emirates for Toronto, Canada on Monday at 12:30am.

Dr Miguna is reported to have left Dubai aboard an Air Canada plane Flight number AC 057 after producing his Canadian passport for travel, a document he had insisted had been stolen.

The sources at the Ministry of Interior said Kenyan and UAE authorities are also investigating how Dr Miguna got back his Canadian passport that he failed to produce at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and DXB.

Nairobi News has established that the plane Miguna is reported to be on has a total flight time of 13h 20m and is expected to land at Toronto Pearson Airport at 12:18pm Eastern Africa Time.

The lawyer turned politician was forcibly deported to Dubai on Thursday on a Fly Emirates flight EK 722 after he was held in a toilet at the JKIA for three days and later admitted at a hospital in Dubai.

Dr Miguna claimed he had been harassed, drugged and dragged to the Dubai-bound flight.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, he had accused the state of removing him from Kenya against his will in violation of more than 10 court orders obtained by his lawyers.