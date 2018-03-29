Mr Miguna Miguna fields questions from journalists through a door gap at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been deported, again, despite a court order directing the government to release him from detention at Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi.

The fiery lawyer and National Super Alliance (Nasa) activist was ejected on Wednesday evening after spending more than 72 hours in a tiny room he described as a “toilet” near Terminal 2.

One of his lawyers, Mr Nelson Havi, said Dr Miguna was taken out of Kenya via a Dubai-bound EK722 flight.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who also represented Dr Miguna, confirmed that his client was deported to Dubai.

He alleged that Dr Miguna “was sedated, handcuffed and taken away”.

The Nation could not immediately confirm that allegation because the airport was on police lock-down on Wednesday night, with police in full combat gear attacking journalists and lawyers who attempted to access Dr Miguna.

SERVE COURT ORDERS

The lawyers had gone to the airport to serve court orders directing his release when they were roughed up.

Some sources claimed the exit Dr Miguna, the self-declared ‘general’ of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), a wing of the Nasa that was formed to champion resistance against products of firms deemed friendly and financiers of Jubilee government, was facilitated by Canada.

“Canada was strict on flying rules which he obeyed,” the source told the Nation.

The lawyer holds Canadian citizenship and has denied government claims that he acquired it after ceasing to be a Kenyan in 1998.