Exiled politician Miguna Miguna has incurred the wrath of a section of Kenyans on social media after he suggested those excited by the action at the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia require psychiatric attention.

The controversial lawyer also suggested that instead Kenyans need to place more emphasis on fighting hunger, homelessness and corruption.

But it is the way he framed this message, insisting that those ‘engrossed over foreigners kicking a ball around a field’, is what seems to anger Kenyans most.

Watching soccer is enthralling but when millions of hungry, exploited and brutalised citizens get so engrossed over foreigners kicking a ball around a field while dismissing their own hunger, homelessness, brutalised bodies and looted funds they need psychiatric certification. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 16, 2018

To this, Kenyans who have never hidden their appetite for international football, responded:

Soccer watching is unavoidable just like how you spend your whole day tweeting — Oliver Maina (@Oliverizme) June 16, 2018

Your greatest enemy is yourself! Your sense of self worth make it hard for anyone to support you. Of course we have colossal problems in our country which won’t be solved by us failing to watch the world cup matches. In fact it helps us forget the problems for a while. — ESBON WAMBUGU NJAU (@ESBONWAMBUGUNJ1) June 16, 2018

We need a brake.. You’re so petty.. You remain freedom fighter.. — Butrose Ghaly (@butrose_yano) June 16, 2018

Leave us to have our enjoyment season, you have had yours — Mca Clintone Gumo. (@RealClintone) June 16, 2018

This kind of reasoning is why I can’t vote for you. We cannot complain 24/7,365.Sometimes taking a tactical retreat while watching the beautiful game is refreshing!You should try taking a break! #WorldCup — james mwangi (@jmoz09) June 16, 2018

Sometimes silence is an effective weapon. Watching soccer inaingiana wapi na politics za Kenya. — Evans Adoyo (@AdoyoEvans) June 16, 2018