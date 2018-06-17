Lawyer Miguna Miguna at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGOLawyer Miguna Miguna at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO
By NAHASHON MUSUNGU

Exiled politician Miguna Miguna has incurred the wrath of a section of Kenyans on social media after he suggested those excited by the action at the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia require psychiatric attention.

The controversial lawyer also suggested that instead Kenyans need to place more emphasis on fighting hunger, homelessness and corruption.

But it is the way he framed this message, insisting that those ‘engrossed over foreigners kicking a ball around a field’, is what seems to anger Kenyans most.

To this, Kenyans who have never hidden their appetite for international football, responded:

 