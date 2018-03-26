Nasa Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Miguna Miguna addresses the media at Okoa Kenya offices on January 24, 2018. PHOTO JEFF ANGOTE

Controversy has dogged National Resistance Movement activist Miguna Miguna’s just concluded tour across the United States, with claims that organisers pocketed Sh2 million contributed by Kenyans.

Dr Miguna, who is scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Monday afternoon, claims a group of Kenyans who had organised his meeting in Dallas, Texas, March 10, could not account for the amount raised at the meeting.

Dr Miguna’s speech was followed by a fundraiser for legal fees and repairs to his Nairobi home damaged by police when they went to arrest him.

The event’s key organiser, Mr Steve Aseno, had booked the meeting hall and arranged for Mr Miguna’s flight to Dallas.

Mr Aseno has denied the claims of pocketing the money, stating that he even spent Sh100,000 of his own money at the event.

MIGUNA ATTACKED RAILA

He said the event flopped after Dr Miguna launched attacks on Nasa leader Raila Odinga over his unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta, days before coming to Dallas.

Mr Aseno said that several of Mr Odinga’s supporters who had confirmed their attendance pulled out after Miguna’s attack.

“Only 114 guests attended. Guests were charged $20 (Sh2,000) to enter the hall, $10 (Sh1,000) to take a photo with Miguna and $50 (Sh500) for an unframed photo of Raila. Because of Miguna’s (attack), he did not sell a single portrait and the donations became very few,” said Mr Aseno in an interview.

The promoter said he gave Dr Miguna received $1,195 (Sh119,500) from the fundraiser, and Sh$150 (Sh15,000) from the photos.

US based Prof David Monda said Dr Miguna is likely to return to a totally different Kenya because of the unity handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

‘NO NASA’

“The ground in Kenya shifted with the handshake and Miguna is likely to find out that without Raila, there’s no Nasa and by extension NRM. Many young people especially from Luo Nyanza may be willing to lay their lives for Raila but I doubt if they’d do the same for Miguna,” said Prof Monda.

He added: “His combative approach to everything, his courage notwithstanding, was on display during his tour in the manner he rubbished questions from participants, the way he extolled his own virtues and the way he trashed other politicians Raila included. This alienated him from Nasa supporters and it remains to be seen how many will participate in his events on Monday when he arrives.”