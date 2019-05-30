Miguna: City tycoon Wanjigi bought a Sh250k pen for Raila’s swearing-in

Deported politician Miguna Miguna has claimed city businessman Jimmy Wanjigi bought a Sh250,000 pen that was to be used to append signatures during the mock swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Miguna further claimed that Wanjgi was to bring him Sh4 million to ‘do some job’ on the day he was arrested and detained by police before his subsequent deportation to Canada.

The firebrand lawyer made the claims in an interview with Citizen TV, his first TV appearance since he was twice deported in dramatic circumstances

The politician said the mock swearing-in was plagued by lack of coordination because the opposition leader had developed cold feet.

‘BIBLE WAS MISSING’

“They came to the park and did not bring the chair, the oath, the platform, the emblem. In fact, had I not brought the oath, the seal, pen and emblem, he would not have been sworn in. A Bible I had used to swear him in at Karen was missing. The pen that Jimmy Wanjigi had bought for the occasion allegedly costing 2,500 dollars (Sh250,000) was also missing, which means they were not ready for it,” he told the TV anchor.

“I had drafted a speech which Mr Odinga had told me to share with Dennis Onyango and Winnie Odinga. We were not to leave the park for State House but were to stay at the park and hold a carnival protest for as long as it took until Uhuru surrendered. Raila however left immediately after the event. I had to jump into Winnie’s car in order to get to Karen.”

Miguna also lifted the lid on how he was detained in police custody alongside a woman who had reportedly been beaten by her husband.

POLITICAL DETAINEE

“Here is a woman who’s husband has reportedly battered her, and yet she is here in custody with someone the State believes is a political detainee, instead of her husband being behind bars, it’s just amusing,” said Miguna on the political talk show JKLive.

Miguna also claimed that the closing in of ranks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga might have been agreed upon before the mock swearing-in on January 30, 2018.

“Raila did not want to come to the event at Uhuru Park and he only came at 3pm, when he feared that I would take the crowd at a venue in a direction that they would not be able to control.”

He claims Odinga’s entourage came to the park without the speech he had been asked to draft for the occasion.