Miguna changes date of his return to Kenya

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna now says he will return to the country from Canada earlier than the date he had announced last week.

Miguna, who was deported from the country last year, had earlier indicated that he would land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on January 11, 2020.

But in a tweet on Thursday night, Miguna indicated that his Lufthansa flight LH 590 plane is now set to touch down at JKIA on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:25 pm.

“Homecoming. Birthright, Constitutional rights, and court orders. Change by popular demand. Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via a Lufthansa flight LH 590,” Miguna tweeted.

HOMECOMING

Birth Right, Constitutional Rights and Court Orders CHANGE BY POPULAR DEMAND

Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:25 pm

Lufthansa Flight LH 590 LAWYERS

Dr. John Khaminwa

+254-715-227-020

+254-722-384-288 Mr. Courtney A. Kazembe

+1-416-580-8759

+1-416-633-8311 pic.twitter.com/5z7xgsKab8 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 19, 2019

Miguna was first deported in February last year days after his arrest over his role in the mock swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Odinga on January 30, 2018.

The immigration department later announced that Miguna was in the country illegally as he had reportedly renounced his Kenyan citizenship when acquiring a Canadian passport.

The following month, the firebrand lawyer attempted to return to Kenya through JKIA but was denied entry and spent several hours at the airport’s detention facility.

In December 2018, the High Court ruled that Miguna is a Kenyan by birth and holding a Canadian passport does not deny him his birthright.

In his ruling, Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the State violated the lawyer’s rights by deporting him and awarded Miguna Sh7.2 million in compensation.

Last month, Miguna said that he would be coming back to Kenya soon following the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

According to Miguna, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, in their speech during the launch of the BBI report on Wednesday, stated that they respect citizenship rights.

“They (Kenyatta and Odinga) have publicly stated that they respect citizenship rights and want to unite Kenyans. To prove that they are serious, let them obey court orders and give me my passport,” Miguna tweeted.