Migori Woman Rep survives horrific road accident, bodyguard dead

October 28, 2018 12:48 pm
2 Min Read
The wreckage of the vehicle in which Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo and her bodyguard Fred Owich had been travelling before the road accident on Rongo-Homa Bay road, October 28, 2018. PHOTO | BERNARD OJWANG'
The woman representative and two other occupants rushed to hospital with injuries following a horrific road accident at Winyo on Rongo-Homa Bay road early on Sunday morning

Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo survived a grisly road accident on Sunday morning but her bodyguard Fred Owich died at the scene.

The accident took place at Winyo on Rongo-Homa Bay road at about 8am on Sunday morning.

Dr Odhiambo was heading to Homa Bay to join Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who has held public functions in the county for the past two days.

Migori Woman Representative Pamela Adhiambo arrives at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on an ambulance after she was involved in a road accident along the Rongo-Homa Bay road, October 28, 2018. PHOTO | BERNARD OJWANG'
Migori County police boss Mr Joseph Nthenge said the driver of the Isuzu double cabin vehicle, Mr David Ouma, had tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider when he lost control. The vehicle rolled several times.

The woman representative and two other occupants sustained chest injuries and were taken to a Kisumu hospital, Mr Nthenge said.

The wreckage of the vehicle in which Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo and her bodyguard Fred Owich had been travelling before the road accident on Rongo-Homa Bay road, October 28, 2018. PHOTO | BERNARD OJWANG'
The bodyguard’s loaded pistol was taken from the scene.

Via Twitter, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga said, “We have received disturbing news about… the grisly road accident. I wish the MP quick recovery. My deep and sincere condolences to the family of Dr Odhiambo’s bodyguard.”

