Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello has vowed to take legal action against social media users who ‘killed’ him before his time.

He said he has handed over the matter to the relevant government agencies for investigations and possible prosecutions.

Mr Okello who spoke during a break-show show on Mayienga FM, wondered why some people would “wish me death when l’m still as fit as a fiddle.”

PSEUDO ACCOUNTS

“And it is bad that these people are using pseudo accounts in order to disguise their identity. They must respect feelings our of family members, relatives and friends,” said the Senator.

Mr Okello, a former radio journalist, explained that the posts had caused discomfort and pain to his supporters, relatives and friends.

Mr Okello has been abroad for treatment but returned to the country recently.

“My doctors have declared that I can now resume my duties as a Senator,” he said.



