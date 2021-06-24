Midiwo’s two wives say they will miss him





Jakoyo’s Midiwo’s two widows have mourned him as a caring husband and father.

The former Gem lawmaker died suddenly on June 14, 2021, after a short illness. He was 55.

In her eulogy, Midiwo’s first wife Betty Muganda recalled how they met in the US by chance, when she’d been sent to deliver tea leaves to him from Kenya.

The couple has been together for three decades and is blessed with two children, namely Linda and Samson.

“You were a very hardworking man. You did everything and anything to ensure me and our children were provided for all the time,” she said.

Midiwo’s second wife Rose Olayo added that his death was a big blow to her and their child. She’s been married to the ex-MP for 15 years.

“It is still hard for me to accept that you are no longer here. They say time heals all wounds but with your passing, I have come to realize that this is not entirely true,” she said.

Midiwo, who is said to be a close relative of opposition leader Raila Odinga, has another son namely Allan.

He has also been eulogized as a steadfast politician by both his colleagues in Parliament and his political outfit’s communications director Phil Etale.

His brother George has confirmed the deceased’s remains will leave Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on Saturday June 26, 2021, and transported to Kisumu via Wilson Airport for burial on the same day.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 am at Ndori Primary School, and the burial conducted thereafter at his Mabinju home.