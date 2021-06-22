Midiwo to be laid to rest on Saturday





Former Gem lawmaker Jakoyo Midiwo’s final send-off will be held at his Akala home in Siaya on Saturday, June 26.

The final rites program was announced by the deceased’s elder brother George on behalf of the burial committee.

“We have not set a particular budget yet for his burial. We just want to lay him to rest. We have burial committees in Gem, Siaya County, Kisumu, and Nairobi counties doing fundraisers,” he said.

His burial will be conducted in strict adherence to the Covid-19 regulations as stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

“We are trying to find a way of ensuring we adhere to the Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Midiwo, considered a close confidant and relative of opposition leader Raila Odinga, died on June 14 at the Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

Midiwo’s demise turned into a double tragedy for the family as his elder sister had died 10 days earlier.

She was buried over the weekend.

The low-key burial was attended by only close family members as directed by the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the county.

Both Odinga and his elder brother Oburu Odinga skipped the burial.

Midiwo served as Gem MP for three terms between 2002 and 2017.

He took over from Joe Donde but was dislodged from the seat in 2017 by current MP Elisha Odhiambo.

Prior to the election in 2017, he appeared to fall out with Odinga and contested as an Independent candidate.