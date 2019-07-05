Join our WhatsApp Channel
Michael Joseph: Bob Collymore was a white man in a black body – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu July 5th, 2019 1 min read

Interim Safaricom chief executive Officer Michael Joseph is under fire over remarks he made on Thursday while eulogizing the late Bob Collymore.

Taking to the podium at the All Saints Cathedral (ACK) in Nairobi, Michael described how had come to change his perception about Collymore over the last 15 years.

“Over the last 15 years I went from being amused by this white man in a black body pretending to be a very serious corporate person to really becoming a serious corporate leader,” he said.

The comments have been judged as racist by many social media users .

