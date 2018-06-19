PHOTO | COURTESY

A group of Mexican friends have become an online sensation after going the unconventional way to bring their friend to witness the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The friend, identified as Javier, was denied permission to travel to Russia by his wife.

The seven friends who go by the group name ‘Ingue Su Matruchka’ carried along a life-sized cardboard cutout of their friend to the Corld Cup.

“Javier told us ‘My wife won’t let me come’ and so he couldn’t join us, but we decided to bring him along without her permission,” the group posted on Facebook. “The truth is he is having an awesome time.”

The group’s plan to attend the world cup in Russia was hatched four year ago during the World Cup in Brazil.

OLD SCHOOL BUS

They then proceeded to buy an old school bus that they would use to travel with from Mexico to Russia.

They painted the bus in the Mexico national colors and shipped it to Portugal, preparing to embark on a continent-wide journey.

Pictures shared by the group on social media shows cardboard Javier having a time of his life, enjoying the festivities.

Pictures shows him enjoying a pint of beer, deejaying, driving the bus and also appearing to have passed out on the streets with a sombrero next to him.