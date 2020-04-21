Met dept warns Kenyans to brace for heavy rains

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace for more heavy rainfall for the next seven days.

Last week, the meteorological department warned of heavy rains of more than 30 millimetres over several parts of the country with the likelihood of flash floods and landslides.

Currently, at least 12 people have lost their lives with at least 22 others missing and 400 families displaced in Chesogon, Elgeyo Marakwet from flash floods as a result of heavy rains that has been pounding the area.

However, the weatherman – in its latest seven-day forecast covering between April 21 and 27, 2020 – has now warned of even more enhanced rainfall more than what is currently being witnessed across several parts of the country.

Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Embu, Murangá, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira and Kisii Counties have been identified as areas expected to experience heavy rainfall of more than 100mm.

The same as Homa Bay, Kisumu, Nandi, Vihiga, Siaya and some parts of Kitui, Kajiado, Bungoma, Laikipia and Samburu Counties.

The counties of Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Migori, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Laikipia, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Mandera and Marsabit will receive heavy rainfall of more than 70mm.

Garissa, Tana River and Wajir Counties will receive moderate rainfall between 20 and 70mm while light rainfall will be experienced over some parts of Baringo, Isiolo, Mombasa and Kwale Counties.

“The heavy rainfall of more than 30mm which is being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue over western, central region including Nairobi area, north eastern, north western and coastal region of Kenya. In the western and central regions, the rainfall intensity will progressively increase to 40mm between Thursday and Friday but the heavy rainfall is expected to reduce across the country from Saturday,” added Kenya Meteorological Department Director Stella Aura.

The director has now warned residents in the above mentioned areas to be on the lookout for potential floods while fishermen and all in the marine industry also told to be on high alert for storm with the heavy rains expected to result in large waves and strong winds offshore that may result in storm surge along the Coast.

“People in landslide prone areas especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly areas over the western region should be vigilant. Residents are also advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” she said.

April is the peak month of the “long rains” season in the country which covers between March and May with the seasonal forecast saying the expected rainfall amounts are likely to be higher than the long-term average.