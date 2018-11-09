Met advices Safari Sevens fans to carry umbrellas

Weatherman warns of showers on Friday afternoon and night in the city and across the weekend.





Kenya Meteorological Department has advised rugby lovers to carry an umbrella and wear closed shoes at the Safari Sevens tournament this weekend.

The rugby tournament started Friday at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds.

The weatherman warned of showers on Friday afternoon and night in the city.

In a tweet, the department said the showers are likely to extend to the weekend.

Attending #SafariSevens this weekend? Carry an umbrella and a jacket. Rains are expected in Nairobi over the weekend. — Kenya Met Department (@KenyaMetService) November 9, 2018

The department also warned of mud in the area surrounding the RFUEA grounds because of the expected rains and road construction works nearby.

Attending #SafariSevens this weekend? Wear closed shoes. It might be muddy because of the expected rains and the road construction around RFUEA grounds. — Kenya Met Department (@KenyaMetService) November 9, 2018

On Thursday, tournament director Godwin Karuga said that part of Ngong Road will be closed to vehicular traffic starting on Saturday to enhance security and motorised transport.

He said there will be a shutdown of the Ngong Road between Ole Odume Road and Makindi Road.

Plans to have shuttle buses for fans have been shelved.