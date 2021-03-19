Meru governor Kiraitu tests positive for Covid-19





Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has tested positive for Covid-19, days after he received the Covid-19 vaccine.

This was confirmed Friday by Meru County CEC for Health Misheck Mutuma.

Mutuma also stressed the veteran politician had not been hospitalized but instead placed under home-based care.

Murungi, 69, received the jab on March 10. The jab as per the health advice reduces the risk of one contracting the virus by up to 65-percent.

The governor has also been on record urging locals to ignore fake news from politicians suggesting the jab is unsafe.

“Even certain MPs in this region are creating fear about the vaccine. I have been watching and listening to discomforting news from politicians casting doubt on the vaccine’s safety. The vaccine undergoes rigorous processes and tests before it’s released for use,” he said.