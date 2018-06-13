PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Four men were filmed labelling fake alcoholic drinks with what looked like the Kenya Bureau of Standards stickers.

The stickers are standardisation mark of quality for products.

In a video shared on social media, the four unidentified men can be seen seated on top of a pickup filled with both beers and spirits, as they nonchalantly label them.

The location and date of the footage remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Control and Licensing Board has warned residents against consuming drinks manufactured by Lyniber Supplies Limited.

On Wednesday the board raided the company’s plant located in Mowlem, Embakasi West Constituency.

During the crackdown they also unearthed a tax evasion racket by the dealer and also discovered the owner was operating without liquor licences.

The operation conducted in conjunction with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials led to the arrest of a laboratory technician and six employees who were manually cleaning the recycled bottles.

Also nabbed was an importer and distributor who were found guilty of flouting public health provisions, liquor laws and licence.

In total twelve suspects were arrested and will be arraigned before the City Court Thursday.

RELATED STORY:

Beware! Sale of fake alcohol on the rise in city bars