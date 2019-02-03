Why men facing accusations of killing women are an embarrassment to manhood





There is a group of men in this country who work overtime to give manhood a bad name. The Koris and Jowies.

“Money changes men” and “why couldn’t she leave?” have been said a fair bit of times this week.

I am talking about the tragic events of this past week. That a man and his concubine could plot and execute the murder of his wife is an absolute head-fuck. His own wife, mind you. The mother of his two sons.

The level of greed in this country reeks to the high heavens. Or perhaps this is not even greed. This is something more poisonous. Something horrendously despicable.

After amassing a sizeable fortune, some men imagine that this gives them the license to seduce all the skirts fleeting around their lives.

If, as a man, only your money boosts your confidence to flirt with women, you are a characterless douche-bag and an embarrassment to manhood.

Moolah does not win hearts. Hearts win hearts. The rest is deception.

SHARKS OF WOMEN

Five 5000 years on in the history of mankind and men haven’t learnt that having more women does not elevate you above other mortals, least above other men.

Neither does cheating on your woman make you a super man. When will our kind outgrow this fallacy?

If you want more, go for more. Marry them. Be a polygamist for Chrissake. Only be one in the open. Doing it under wraps is as backward as it is silly.

Joseph Kori, whatever he saw in his dangerous love interest Wangui, is not possible to crack if not for utter folly. Yet, navigating such a dicey course often comes at a premium. And here were are talking about a dead woman. And kids who will live without a mother.

Why do men drift away from the women who love them in spades and enter the hemisphere of sharks of women, who, in most cases are after their money? Devil-may-care about your looks. If you even have those. Why?

Is it for sex? Blimey, there’s plenty of sex being peddled around, and which comes with no strings attached but a fee. Would you abandon your spouse for a half-hearted intercourse and a feeble orgasm?

LUST DOESN’T LAST

Dear women, should a family man enter the orbit of your life, because he has money to spend, run. Unless you want to glide through psychodrama or do time in jail for the rest of your life.

Good men, if a woman friend of yours drives a wedge between you and your family, they do not deserve you. Or your attention. Cut them off without hesitation.

A true man dotes on his wife. And takes care of his children. With or without pretentious money.

You will be surprised by the number of men and women in this city who masquerade as lovers. Remove the thrill of money and what remains is a shell of murderous spite. Humdrum in a peaceful marriage any day.

When all the riches vaporise, and the possibility is quite monumental, whatever remains is what you should cultivate. Cliché or otherwise.

Nurture what no one can take away from you. Love. Respect. Honesty. Lust will not last. But these will endure any tempest in marriage.

After all, you can only genuinely love one person. The rest are hangers-on.