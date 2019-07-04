Members of ‘Tangatanga’ WhatsApp group to be summoned over Ruto “murder” letter – VIDEO

Members of a WhatsApp group by the name ‘Tangatanga Movement’ will be summoned by investigators to probe possible links to links to State House digital director Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi was arraigned in court on Thursday to be charged over a fake letter that claimed there was a plot to assassinate the Deputy President William Ruto.

Itumbi is said to have first posted the fake letter in the WhatsApp group in order to be pushed to go viral on social media.

In an affidavit presented to court by investigator Yvonne Anyango, police said they arrested one Samuel on Tuesday and several items were recovered from him including two mobile phones.

In one of the phones, police discovered the ‘Tangatanga Movement’ WhatsApp group that was created on July 8, 2018 and composed of 256 members.

Ms Anyango urged the court to hold Itumbi into custody for another 14 days to allow police to summon members of the WhatsApp group to record statements.

‘CLOSE ASSOCIATES’

“That due to the facts of recording the above mentioned statements from the members of the WhatsApp group, the fact that the members of the group are a close associates of the respondent increases the chances of interference,” she said.

She added: “That pursuant to the perusal of the said WhatsApp group the purported letter allegedly emanating from “Cabinet Secretary” was recovered having being posted by the respondent in the said WhatsApp group on June 20, 2019.”

Flying Squad officers arrested Dennis Itumbi on Wednesday at City Hall, Nairobi.

Detectives at the weekend said investigations into the alleged “assassination plot” had narrowed down to two aides suspected to have generated and circulated the fake letter