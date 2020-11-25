Meghan Markle reveals she had miscarriage back in July

Britain's Prince Harry and his then fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in this photo taken on November 27, 2017. AFP PHOTO | FILE

Britain's Prince Harry and his then fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in this photo taken on November 27, 2017. AFP PHOTO | FILE





Meghan Markle has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage as they were expecting their second child back in July.

The Duchess of Sussex made the revelations in a candid but emotional opinion piece published in the New York Times.

Markle said the unfortunate incident happened while she was changing her first born son Archie Windsor’s diaper.

She narrated in the piece how she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her belly causing her to fall down on the floor while clutching her first born.

The Duchess explained that at that moment she knew that she was losing her second baby.

Markle said the loss of their potential second child continues to be a difficult grief to bear for her and her husband Prince Harry.

She also highlighted the taboo surrounding miscarriages and how, although a significant number of women have experienced it, women continue to suffer alone due to the ‘unwarranted’ shame surrounding a woman who has had a miscarriage.

Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018 in a globally broadcasted event that took placeat Windsor castle in the UK.

They later welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019.

The couple renounced their royal titles back in January and left UK for Vancouver Island in Canada before moving to Malibu, Los Angeles in the US in March with their young son.