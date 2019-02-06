Meet Mowzey Radio’s son who late Ugandan artiste never met

Dora Mwima and her family, including Ethan (in blue shirt), whom she claims is Radio's son. PHOTO | COURTESY

It is emerging that celebrated Ugandan artiste Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio passed on without knowing and meeting all his children.

The songwriter and singer succumbed to injuries reportedly sustained during a brawl at an entertainment joint in Kampala in February 2018.

And now, exactly a year later, former Miss Uganda 2008 Dora Mwima says Radio fathered her 10-year-old child named Ethan Barrak.

“I met Radio and Weasel while I was campaigning with my foundation for incubators during my reign in 2009. Soon after, Radio and I had a private relationship that lasted a short time but resulted in me getting pregnant,” Mwima explained in a Facebook post.

And here is where things get interesting.

RADIO’S OTHER CHILDREN

Mwima, who is married with three other children, says she never informed Radio of this development because her baby daddy was always ‘unavailable’ when alive.

She says her current husband, named Nader, has accepted Radio’s son as his very own.

“There are many things in life that I have always preferred to keep private. I felt that people will judge me if I come out and say it, and most importantly I felt that it wasn’t the best thing for Ethan yet. The closest people to us like family and friends know the truth, and the most involved person, Ethan, knows the truth as well,” she said.

Besides, Ethan, Radio also sired two children with Ugandan artiste and radio presenter Lillian Mbabazi, plus another child with his Caucasian girlfriend.