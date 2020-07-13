Mediamax employee tests positive for Covid-19, colleagues asked to self-isolate

Several employees of the Mediamax Network Limited have been ordered to self-isolate after an employee from the finance department tested positive for Covid-19.

An internal memo sent to the Mediamax employees and seen by Nairobi News revealed that the affected employee had already self-isolated at his home.

“Please be informed that one employee in the Finance Department has tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The employee has already self-isolated in accordance with home-based care guidelines,” the memo signed by CEO Ken Ngaruiya reads in part.

The company, which owns and runs K24 TV and Milele FM, on Monday locked down its third floor offices until Tuesday and it is expected to be fumigated.

Mr Ngaruiya also said that plans were underway to decongestant the office in a bid to control the spread of the novel disease.

He further indicated that already the company had started to trace people who came into contacts with the said employee.

Last week, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation also announced that two members of its staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 189 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 with 12 fresh deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The infections annonced on Monday raised the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya to 10,294.