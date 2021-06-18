Mechanic charged with stealing car parts





A city mechanic who allegedly vandalized his client’s car and stole auto parts worth Sh356,862 has denied theft and malicious damage charges at Kibera law courts.

John Mark Otieno is accused of stealing the catalytic converter system from Eric Maina Gichuki’s car and damaging the car’s exhaust system jointly with an accomplice at his garage in Nairobi.

He is said to have committed the offense on diverse dates between April 5 and 7 this year at Forest lane.

Gichuki had taken his car to Otieno’s garage on April 5 for bumper and headlights repaired after a road accident.

He was to collect his motor vehicle the next day but Otieno informed him that the car had other damages.

Gichuki reportedly sent Otieno Sh11,000 and two days later he went for his car but noticed anomalies in acceleration.

He decided to take the car to another mechanic but it stalled on the way.

It was later established that the catalytic system in the exhaust had been removed. The exhaust had been cut and welded.

Gichuki inquired about the prices of the missing parts and got a quotation before reporting the matter at Parklands police station leading to the arrest of Otieno.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh, 100,000. The matter shall be mentioned on 28th June. He was arraigned before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.