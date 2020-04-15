MCK condemns attempted abduction of Nyamira journalist

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the attempted abduction of a Nyamira-based People Daily correspondent.

According to a statement from MCK’s Chief Executive Officer, David Omwoyo, the journalist Evans Nyakundi survived a second abduction attempt in a month.

According MCK, the journalist was saved by members of the public and the police managed to arrest one of the abductors.

“The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is deeply concerned by this turn of events and that this is the second such attempt to intimidate him in less than a month, ostensibly because of his journalistic work. While we commend the police for their immediate action and arrest of a suspect, we call on them to conduct speedy and thorough investigations and to ensure the safety of Mr Nyakundi and his family,” said Omwoyo.

“These threats and acts of intimidation, are not just an affront to the rights of Mr Nyakundi, but the practice of journalism in Kenya, and we condemn them in the strongest terms,” Omwoyo said.

It is not yet clear what led to the attempted abduction, but in their statement MCK seems to be pointing an accusing finger at the County Government of Nyamira.

“The County Government of Nyamira and all its officials must respect and uphold the law at all times. Accordingly, action must be seen to be done by the police and prosecutorial agencies, to build public confidence and that of the Fourth Estate in the application of the law and assurance of their safety,” Omwoyo said in the statement.